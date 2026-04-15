Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $194.59 and last traded at $191.5460, with a volume of 2238996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.34.

The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.48. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts: Sign Up

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

Morgan Stanley News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $189.94.

View Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles A. Smith sold 8,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,547,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 119,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,690,826.24. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 30,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $5,569,194.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 280,481 shares in the company, valued at $51,501,921.22. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 129,191 shares of company stock worth $23,736,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.7%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.22. The firm has a market cap of $303.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Morgan Stanley, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Morgan Stanley wasn't on the list.

While Morgan Stanley currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here