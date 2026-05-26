Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $203.92 and last traded at $203.61, with a volume of 283691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.03.

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Key Headlines Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s earlier Q1 2026 results were strong, with EPS and revenue both beating estimates and revenue up 16% year over year, reinforcing the market’s view that the bank is executing well in investment banking and trading.

Morgan Stanley’s earlier Q1 2026 results were strong, with EPS and revenue both beating estimates and revenue up 16% year over year, reinforcing the market’s view that the bank is executing well in investment banking and trading. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage from Zacks emphasized that Morgan Stanley has outperformed the S&P 500 and the broader financials group year to date, which can help keep sentiment constructive around the stock.

Recent coverage from Zacks emphasized that Morgan Stanley has outperformed the S&P 500 and the broader financials group year to date, which can help keep sentiment constructive around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s analysts were active across multiple names, including maintaining or adjusting ratings on LTIMindtree, Vistra, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Franklin Resources, Edison International, Southern Company, and Take-Two Interactive; these items reflect the firm’s research activity more than a direct catalyst for MS. Article Title

Morgan Stanley’s analysts were active across multiple names, including maintaining or adjusting ratings on LTIMindtree, Vistra, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Franklin Resources, Edison International, Southern Company, and Take-Two Interactive; these items reflect the firm’s research activity more than a direct catalyst for MS. Neutral Sentiment: Andrew Slimmon, a Morgan Stanley portfolio manager, said he does not see signs of a dot-com bubble, a view that may support broader risk appetite but is not a direct earnings catalyst for MS.

Andrew Slimmon, a Morgan Stanley portfolio manager, said he does not see signs of a dot-com bubble, a view that may support broader risk appetite but is not a direct earnings catalyst for MS. Negative Sentiment: No major negative Morgan Stanley-specific news was included in the last 24–36 hours, so there is little evidence in these articles of a fresh fundamental headwind for the shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $316.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $180.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.41. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 11,118 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.75, for a total value of $2,120,758.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 169,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,313,622.25. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 14,690 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $2,779,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 365,802 shares in the company, valued at $69,224,370.48. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,644,762. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 467,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $74,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 52.6% in the third quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 113,504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company's stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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