Morgan Stanley Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $330.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price indicates a potential upside of 26.91% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $308.55.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $260.02. 61,024,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,010,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $183.85 and a 52 week high of $273.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.16. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $176.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 128,035 shares of company stock worth $28,827,479 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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