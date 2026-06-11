Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.00% from the company's previous close.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 322,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,232,140. The business's 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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