Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $189.93 and traded as high as $189.99. Morningstar shares last traded at $183.91, with a volume of 532,866 shares trading hands.

Get Morningstar alerts: Sign Up

Key Morningstar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Morningstar this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Morningstar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Morningstar in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morningstar from $257.00 to $193.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Morningstar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morningstar currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $236.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MORN

Morningstar Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.77. Morningstar had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 16.06%.The business had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $626.91 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $401,154.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,043,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,445,906.24. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $125,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,488,816. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,720 shares of company stock valued at $11,169,471. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 32.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,155 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 74,541 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,713,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,436,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,478 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $73,891,000 after buying an additional 82,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company's stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar's proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Morningstar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Morningstar wasn't on the list.

While Morningstar currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here