Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $18.89. Movano shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 7,377,695 shares.

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More Movano News

Here are the key news stories impacting Movano this week:

Neutral Sentiment: A market roundup reported that U.S. equities and AI-related stocks moved higher as oil prices declined and the S&P 500 reached a record level. This may have provided a favorable backdrop for speculative technology stocks such as Movano, although no direct connection to the company was identified. Stock Market Today: SPY Ramps to Record High as Oil Slips Below $85; AI Stocks Surge

A market roundup reported that U.S. equities and AI-related stocks moved higher as oil prices declined and the S&P 500 reached a record level. This may have provided a favorable backdrop for speculative technology stocks such as Movano, although no direct connection to the company was identified. Neutral Sentiment: One release used the NASDAQ ticker “MOVE” but referred to Corvex, Inc., an AI-computing infrastructure company—not Movano Inc. The announcement concerned a multiyear agreement to provide NVIDIA Blackwell GPU clusters and should not be treated as news about Movano. Corvex Signs Multi-Year Agreement to Provide NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Movano from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Movano

Movano Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $379.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.62 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,262 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.94% of Movano at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company's stock.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Health, Inc NASDAQ: MOVE is a health technology company focused on developing wearable devices for continuous biometric monitoring. The company's core mission is to provide accessible, real-time health insights through noninvasive sensors, enabling individuals and care teams to track vital signs and physiological trends outside of traditional clinical settings.

Movano's flagship product is a biometric monitoring ring designed to measure parameters such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and sleep quality.

Further Reading

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