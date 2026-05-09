MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Posts Earnings Results

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 28.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from MP Materials' conference call:

MP delivered a record 917 metric tons of NdPr oxide (up 63% YoY) and sold 1,006 metric tons, driving $114.5M of materials revenue (including PPA income) and $36.7M of materials adjusted EBITDA.

(up 63% YoY) and sold 1,006 metric tons, driving $114.5M of materials revenue (including PPA income) and $36.7M of materials adjusted EBITDA. Management expects Q2 realized NdPr pricing in the low‑to‑mid $90s/kg with the PPA $110/kg floor largely offsetting the gap, and they do not expect material PPA income from stockpiled concentrate in upcoming quarters.

largely offsetting the gap, and they do not expect material PPA income from stockpiled concentrate in upcoming quarters. The heavy rare earth separation circuit remains on schedule to begin commissioning in Q2 and to produce terbium and dysprosium later this year, while the magnet recycling line tied to the Apple agreement advances engineering to support a closed‑loop supply chain.

circuit remains on schedule to begin commissioning in Q2 and to produce terbium and dysprosium later this year, while the magnet recycling line tied to the Apple agreement advances engineering to support a closed‑loop supply chain. Magnetics progress is accelerating — commercial equipment is commissioned, magnetic performance meets customer specs, customer validation is underway, the company broke ground on 10X with Department of War support, and initial magnet revenue is expected in H2 2026.

with Department of War support, and initial magnet revenue is expected in H2 2026. Near‑term financial cadence may be lumpy as roughly $62M of prepaid precursor revenue rolls off over the next four quarters, precursor sales decline as deliveries end, and full‑year CapEx of $500–$600M (with a Q2 step‑up) could pressure cash flow despite a $1.7B cash and short‑term investments balance.

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MP Materials Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of MP traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,587,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,813. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 259,179 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $16,595,231.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,505,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $800,756,938.95. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,176,275. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 366,000 shares of company stock worth $23,469,816 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 859.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 854 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 234.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MP. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $80.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on MP

MP Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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