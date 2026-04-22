MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.24 and traded as high as $25.6350. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 59,987 shares traded.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts: Sign Up

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.36.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.42. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.90%.The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group OTCMKTS: MSADY is a Tokyo-based insurance holding company that operates primarily in property and casualty insurance while also offering life, reinsurance and risk management services. The group underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products designed to protect against motor, fire, marine, casualty, liability and specialty risks, and it provides related services such as claims handling, underwriting, and loss-prevention consulting.

The group's operating structure comprises multiple subsidiaries that serve distinct market functions, including well-known domestic insurers such as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, along with affiliated businesses that provide reinsurance, asset management and risk consulting services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MS&AD Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MS&AD Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While MS&AD Insurance Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here