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MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
MS&AD Insurance Group logo with Finance background
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MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.24 and traded as high as $25.6350. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 59,987 shares traded.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.36.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.42. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.90%.The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

MS&AD Insurance Group OTCMKTS: MSADY is a Tokyo-based insurance holding company that operates primarily in property and casualty insurance while also offering life, reinsurance and risk management services. The group underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products designed to protect against motor, fire, marine, casualty, liability and specialty risks, and it provides related services such as claims handling, underwriting, and loss-prevention consulting.

The group's operating structure comprises multiple subsidiaries that serve distinct market functions, including well-known domestic insurers such as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, along with affiliated businesses that provide reinsurance, asset management and risk consulting services.

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