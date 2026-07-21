MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The business had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $869.54 million.

Get MSCI alerts: Sign Up

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $624.14 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $597.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI has a 12 month low of $501.08 and a 12 month high of $644.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,461 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MSCI by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 212 shares of the technology company's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology company's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price target on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $718.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MSCI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MSCI wasn't on the list.

While MSCI currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here