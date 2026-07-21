MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $625.11, but opened at $561.00. MSCI shares last traded at $556.5490, with a volume of 271,770 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.54 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS.

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More MSCI News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: MSCI beat the Zacks EPS estimate, and the company’s results still showed strong year-over-year revenue growth, which may help support longer-term sentiment. MSCI (MSCI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

MSCI beat the Zacks EPS estimate, and the company’s results still showed strong year-over-year revenue growth, which may help support longer-term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on MSCI to $742 from $700 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence despite the earnings reaction.

JPMorgan raised its price target on MSCI to $742 from $700 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence despite the earnings reaction. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s second-quarter release and six-month update confirm continued expansion in a high-margin business, but the headline figures were close to expectations rather than a major beat. MSCI Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and Six Months 2026

The company’s second-quarter release and six-month update confirm continued expansion in a high-margin business, but the headline figures were close to expectations rather than a major beat. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary around MSCI’s index methodology and India review suggests continued relevance in global passive flows, but this appears more market-background than a direct driver of today’s move.

Recent commentary around MSCI’s index methodology and India review suggests continued relevance in global passive flows, but this appears more market-background than a direct driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: The Quiver report says MSCI missed earnings and revenue estimates, which is the main near-term catalyst that could pressure the shares. MSCI ($MSCI) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $730.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $718.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Price Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $597.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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