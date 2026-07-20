MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotia cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

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MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$33.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$765.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.64. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$31.87 and a 12-month high of C$45.90.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. MTY Food Group's payout ratio is 28.46%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Group franchises and operates quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants over 80 different banners in Canada, the US and Internationally. Based in Montreal, MTY is a family whose heart beats to the rhythm of its brands, the very soul of its multi-branded strategy. For over 45 years, it has been increasing its presence by delivering new concepts of restaurants, making acquisitions, and forging strategic alliances, which have allowed it to reach new heights year after year. By combining new trends with operational know-how, the brands forming the MTY Group now touch the lives of millions of people every year.

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