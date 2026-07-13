MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Down 0.3% - What's Next?

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY - Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.20 and last traded at C$33.65. Approximately 146,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 75,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.75.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$49.00 price objective on MTY Food Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$46.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Trading Down 0.2%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$769.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$267.76 million for the quarter. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.4909091 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. MTY Food Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.21%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Group franchises and operates quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants over 80 different banners in Canada, the US and Internationally. Based in Montreal, MTY is a family whose heart beats to the rhythm of its brands, the very soul of its multi-branded strategy. For over 45 years, it has been increasing its presence by delivering new concepts of restaurants, making acquisitions, and forging strategic alliances, which have allowed it to reach new heights year after year. By combining new trends with operational know-how, the brands forming the MTY Group now touch the lives of millions of people every year.

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