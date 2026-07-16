Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

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Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group stock opened at C$24.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.98 and a one year high of C$25.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$547.70 million for the quarter. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mullen Group's payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen H. Lockwood sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$162,583. This trade represents a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company's stock.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

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