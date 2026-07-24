Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTL. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

Get Mullen Group alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTL

Mullen Group Trading Up 6.1%

TSE:MTL traded up C$1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$28.44. The company had a trading volume of 349,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,143. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$12.98 and a 1 year high of C$28.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of C$609.30 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Group

In other news, Director Stephen H. Lockwood sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$75,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,583. This trade represents a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company's stock.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mullen Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mullen Group wasn't on the list.

While Mullen Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here