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Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Mullen Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mullen Group reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$27.13 after previously closing at C$25.60.
  • Analysts have been turning more positive on the stock, with several raising price targets; the consensus rating is now Moderate Buy with an average target price of C$21.11.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.41 on revenue of C$609.3 million and continues to pay a monthly dividend, recently yielding about 3.2%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$27.13 and last traded at C$27.13, with a volume of 80765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$21.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTL

Mullen Group Trading Up 2.3%

The business's 50-day moving average price is C$22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$609.30 million during the quarter. Mullen Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Mullen Group's payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen H. Lockwood sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$75,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$162,583. This trade represents a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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