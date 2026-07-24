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Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Mullen Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Mullen Group to C$32.00 from C$25.00, implying about 12.5% upside from the current share price.
  • Several other analysts also increased targets on the stock, and the overall consensus remains a Moderate Buy with an average price target of C$26.00.
  • Mullen Group shares jumped 6.1% to C$28.44, near the stock’s 52-week high, after the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.41 on revenue of C$609.3 million.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets' price target points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$23.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTL

Mullen Group Trading Up 6.1%

Mullen Group stock traded up C$1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.44. 349,788 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,143. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.78. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$22.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.32.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of C$609.30 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mullen Group

In other news, Director Stephen H. Lockwood sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$75,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$162,583. This represents a 31.64% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company's stock.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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