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Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Mullen Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial raised Mullen Group’s target price from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and maintained an outperform rating, implying about 9% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts were also more bullish: Scotiabank increased its target to C$29.00, and the broader analyst consensus is now a Moderate Buy with an average target price of C$26.00.
  • The stock was trading up 6.1% to C$28.44, near its 12-month high, after the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.41 on revenue of C$609.3 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Trading Up 6.1%

Mullen Group stock traded up C$1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$28.44. 349,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,143. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.98 and a 12 month high of C$28.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$609.30 million for the quarter. Mullen Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Group

In other news, Director Stephen H. Lockwood sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at C$162,583. The trade was a 31.64% decrease in their position. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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