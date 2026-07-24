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Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Mullen Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its price target on Mullen Group from C$24.00 to C$29.00, implying modest upside from the current share price. The bank also lifted its earnings estimates for FY2026 and FY2027.
  • Sentiment on the stock has improved across Wall Street, with several firms recently increasing their targets; the consensus rating is now Moderate Buy with an average price target of C$26.00.
  • Mullen Group shares recently traded near a 52-week high after rising to C$28.44, and the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.41 on revenue of C$609.3 million.
  • Interested in Mullen Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank's target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.97% from the company's current price. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Mullen Group's FY2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of MTL traded up C$1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 349,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.32. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$12.98 and a 52 week high of C$28.78.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$609.30 million during the quarter. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Insider Activity at Mullen Group

In other Mullen Group news, Director Stephen H. Lockwood sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at C$162,583. This trade represents a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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