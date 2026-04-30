Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $16.20. Murata Manufacturing shares last traded at $16.3520, with a volume of 1,270 shares.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.74%.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Murata Manufacturing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Murata Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Stock Up 10.8%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.98.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules, best known for its development and production of ceramic components. Founded in 1944 by Akira Murata and headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), ceramic resonators, and a broad range of passive and active electronic parts used across consumer, industrial and automotive electronics.

The company's product portfolio encompasses passive components (such as capacitors, inductors and filters), sensors and sensing modules, power modules, and RF/wireless communication modules.

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