Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Murata Manufacturing logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock jump: Murata shares gapped up pre-market and were up about 10.8%, opening at $16.20 from a prior close of $14.93 and last trading near $16.35 on light volume.
  • Earnings beat: The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.13 versus a $0.10 consensus (beat by $0.03), with a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.74%.
  • Analyst view and valuation: MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Hold" (Zacks moved to Hold), and the stock trades at a PE of 47.24 with a market cap around $60.5 billion.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Murata Manufacturing.

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $16.20. Murata Manufacturing shares last traded at $16.3520, with a volume of 1,270 shares.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Murata Manufacturing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Murata Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Stock Up 10.8%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.98.

About Murata Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules, best known for its development and production of ceramic components. Founded in 1944 by Akira Murata and headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), ceramic resonators, and a broad range of passive and active electronic parts used across consumer, industrial and automotive electronics.

The company's product portfolio encompasses passive components (such as capacitors, inductors and filters), sensors and sensing modules, power modules, and RF/wireless communication modules.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Murata Manufacturing Right Now?

Before you consider Murata Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Murata Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Murata Manufacturing currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

SpaceX has quietly filed to go public later this year. Ahead of what's expected to be the largest IPO of all time, there are seven space stocks that you can buy today that are positioned to benefit from accelerating space commercialization in 2026.

These seven companies are shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines