Murphy Oil (MUR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $670.6630 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $613.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Murphy Oil's dividend payout ratio is presently 194.44%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Hanchera sold 47,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,598,942.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,049.14. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,061 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,094 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45,841 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,471 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.27.

View Our Latest Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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