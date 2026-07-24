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Music Stocks To Watch Now - July 24th

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
NetEase logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flagged seven music-related stocks to watch based on recent dollar trading volume: NetEase, Tencent Music Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories, Warner Music Group, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Zeta Network Group, and Reservoir Media.
  • The article notes that these companies span different parts of the music industry, including streaming, concert promotion, publishing, licensing, and audio technology, giving investors broad exposure to music and entertainment trends.
  • It also highlights that music stocks can offer opportunities tied to changing consumer demand, but they carry risks such as royalty costs, competition, and shifts in music consumption.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

NetEase, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Dolby Laboratories, Warner Music Group, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Zeta Network Group, and Reservoir Media are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Music stocks are publicly traded companies whose businesses are tied to the music industry, such as record labels, music-streaming platforms, publishers, concert promoters, and instrument manufacturers. Investors may buy these stocks to gain exposure to trends in music consumption and entertainment, while considering risks such as changing consumer preferences, royalty costs, and industry competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMG

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGE

Zeta Network Group (ZNB)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZNB

Reservoir Media (RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSVR

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NetEase Right Now?

Before you consider NetEase, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NetEase wasn't on the list.

While NetEase currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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