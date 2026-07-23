Myers Industries (MYE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.36%.The company had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.30 million.

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Myers Industries Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Myers Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,177 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,536 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 36,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MYE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Myers Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Myers Industries

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer of polymer products serving industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The company designs, produces and markets a broad range of molded and fabricated plastic components, including pallets, bulk containers, tanks and drums used in material handling and storage applications. Myers Industries leverages proprietary polymer technologies to provide durable, reusable solutions that help customers optimize supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Myers operates primarily through two business segments.

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