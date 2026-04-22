MYR Group (MYRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $931.9450 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $973.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.73 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 19.66%. MYR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MYR Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MYR Group Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $334.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $108.87 and a 12 month high of $339.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,293 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $223,153,000 after acquiring an additional 396,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,977 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $79,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,202 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $66,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,226 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $63,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,356 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $22,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded MYR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $351.00 price objective on MYR Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MYR Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MYR Group from $248.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $285.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $242.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MYR Group

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc NASDAQ: MYRG is a specialty electrical contractor that provides a broad array of construction, maintenance and emergency restoration services to utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy customers. The company was formed in 1995 through the consolidation of several regional specialty contractors and has since expanded its capabilities to support complex transmission and distribution projects, substation installations, communication and wireless infrastructure, as well as renewable power interconnections.

Through a network of operating subsidiaries, MYR Group delivers turnkey solutions that include overhead and underground line construction, substation and switchgear installation, substation maintenance and testing, and storm restoration services.

Further Reading

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