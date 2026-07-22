N-able (NYSE:NABL) Stock Price Down 6.9% - Time to Sell?

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.3650. 207,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,711,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NABL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of N-able from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of N-able from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on N-able from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised N-able from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NABL

N-able Stock Down 7.4%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $818.50 million, a PE ratio of -86.90 and a beta of 0.53.

N-able (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $133.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.62 million. N-able had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in N-able by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of N-able by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of N-able by 1,970.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of N-able during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

N-able Company Profile

N-able NYSE: NABL is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

Further Reading

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