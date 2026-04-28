Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.71, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $783.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Nabors Industries had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%.

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Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Nabors Industries stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.04. 503,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,549. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,712 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,518,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,733,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 1,770.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 43,433 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nabors Industries

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

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