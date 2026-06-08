Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nano Nuclear Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Nano Nuclear Energy

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NNE opened at $23.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. Nano Nuclear Energy has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 5.05.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jiang Yu sold 700,000 shares of Nano Nuclear Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $18,676,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 8,224,000 shares in the company, valued at $219,416,320. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Florent Heidet sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,315.75. The trade was a 32.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,616,981 shares of company stock worth $43,096,346. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Key Nano Nuclear Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nano Nuclear Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NNE has recently caught a bid from sector momentum after EPA Chief Lee Zeldin highlighted nuclear power and small modular reactor buildout as an area of optimism for U.S. energy policy. Article Title

NNE has recently caught a bid from sector momentum after EPA Chief Lee Zeldin highlighted nuclear power and small modular reactor buildout as an area of optimism for U.S. energy policy. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention remains elevated around the stock’s volatility, with recent commentary noting strong month-over-month gains but uneven performance over longer periods. Article Title

Investor attention remains elevated around the stock’s volatility, with recent commentary noting strong month-over-month gains but uneven performance over longer periods. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders disclosed significant share sales, including CEO James John Walker, chairman Jiang Yu, CFO Jaisun Garcha, and directors Seth Jason Berl and Diane Elizabeth Hare, which can signal caution and often weighs on sentiment. The largest transaction was a 700,000-share sale by a major shareholder/insider tied to Jiang Yu at about $26.68 per share. Article Title Article Title Article Title Article Title Article Title Article Title Article Title

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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