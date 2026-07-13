Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Projected to Release Earnings on Monday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $4.5380 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 716.44%. On average, analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $1.05 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $73.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 62.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Nano-X Imaging

Here are the key news stories impacting Nano-X Imaging this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Schall, Gross, Robbins, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, issued fresh reminders about the August 11, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in the Nano-X securities class action, extending the overhang from the lawsuit. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Schall, Gross, Robbins, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, issued fresh reminders about the August 11, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in the Nano-X securities class action, extending the overhang from the lawsuit. Negative Sentiment: The class action references alleged violations of federal securities laws and investor losses tied to Nano-X, which can pressure sentiment by raising fears of settlements, legal costs, and management distraction. Article Title

The class action references alleged violations of federal securities laws and investor losses tied to Nano-X, which can pressure sentiment by raising fears of settlements, legal costs, and management distraction. Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest update reported zero shares sold short as of July 10, making the change and days-to-cover figure effectively meaningless for trading sentiment. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNOX. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Nano-X Imaging from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing a digital X-ray imaging platform designed to lower the cost and increase the accessibility of diagnostic imaging. Its flagship product, the Nanox.ARC, leverages a proprietary micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) based digital X-ray source and advanced image processing software to provide 2D and 3D imaging capabilities on a compact footprint. The system aims to streamline radiology workflows and facilitate point-of-care diagnostics in hospitals, clinics and outpatient settings.

The Nanox.ARC platform integrates a novel cold cathode X-ray source, which enables multiple emission points without the need for rotating anode tubes.

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