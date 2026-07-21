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Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 21st

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Onto Innovation logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Onto Innovation, NVE, Nano Dimension, and Clene are highlighted as the nanotechnology stocks to watch, based on their recent high dollar trading volume. The article frames these as growth-oriented but high-risk investments tied to emerging tech adoption.
  • Onto Innovation focuses on process control tools, optical metrology, lithography systems, and yield-management software used in semiconductor manufacturing and packaging. It stands out as a key nanotech-related industrial technology name.
  • Clene is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing clean-surfaced nanotechnology therapeutics, with its lead candidate CNM-Au8 being tested in multiple trials for conditions including ALS, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation, NVE, Nano Dimension, and Clene are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies involved in developing or applying nanotechnology, which manipulates matter at the atomic or molecular scale for uses in fields like medicine, electronics, materials, and energy. For stock market investors, these are typically considered growth-oriented, high-risk investments tied to the potential commercial success of emerging technologies and innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNDM

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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