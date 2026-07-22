NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.6667.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

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NAPCO Security Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business's 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. NAPCO Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 18.70%.The business had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NAPCO Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Amundi bought a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: NSSC is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company's product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO's offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

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