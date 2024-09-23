Free Trial
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Trump Media & Technology Group logo with Computer and Technology background

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,438,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session's volume of 6,937,552 shares.The stock last traded at $12.93 and had previously closed at $13.55.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.24.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $92,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $92,684.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at $361,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
