Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,438,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session's volume of 6,937,552 shares.The stock last traded at $12.93 and had previously closed at $13.55.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.24.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $92,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $92,684.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at $361,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

