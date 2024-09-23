Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Up 7.1%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $44.89. 216,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 788,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GPCR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $88.33.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.30 and a beta of -3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company's stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Stories

