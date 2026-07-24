Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NDAQ. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 price objective on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $109.33.

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Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $76.55 and a twelve month high of $101.79. The company's 50-day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,710 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $700,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 141,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,808,798.70. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cohen Tal sold 15,518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $1,408,258.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,530,126. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,916,887 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,819,727,000 after purchasing an additional 268,481 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,627,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,683,485,000 after buying an additional 1,258,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,930,808,000 after acquiring an additional 259,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,243,807,000 after acquiring an additional 378,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,266,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $900,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Nasdaq

Here are the key news stories impacting Nasdaq this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nasdaq posted second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.07 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $2.53 billion and net revenue increased 15%, signaling broad-based business momentum. Article Title

Nasdaq posted second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.07 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $2.53 billion and net revenue increased 15%, signaling broad-based business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management said growth in index and fintech businesses helped drive the beat, with record Market Services results and improved margins reinforcing confidence in the company’s operating leverage. Article Title

Management said growth in index and fintech businesses helped drive the beat, with record Market Services results and improved margins reinforcing confidence in the company’s operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Nasdaq declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, which may support the stock by appealing to income-focused investors and signaling financial strength. Article Title

Nasdaq declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, which may support the stock by appealing to income-focused investors and signaling financial strength. Positive Sentiment: The company ended the Miami case and sold its fund secondaries business, a move that could simplify operations and potentially reduce distraction from non-core assets. Article Title

The company ended the Miami case and sold its fund secondaries business, a move that could simplify operations and potentially reduce distraction from non-core assets. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also reviewing the earnings call transcript and key operating metrics for signs that recent momentum can continue into the next quarter. Article Title

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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