Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Short Interest Down 22.5% in April

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,771,349 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 4,867,085 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,387,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Natera from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $599,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 150,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,982,096.55. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Fesko sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.02, for a total value of $830,285.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 178,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,140,272.62. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 125,165 shares of company stock valued at $28,343,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,446.1% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,633,334 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $603,270,000 after buying an additional 2,463,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Natera by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,976,325 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,140,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $372,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Natera by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,854,334 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,944,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,420 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 37.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,665,013 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $428,987,000 after purchasing an additional 727,366 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.53. 158,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company's 50 day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.94. Natera has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $256.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. Natera had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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