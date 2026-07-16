Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.83.

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Natera Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NTRA opened at $277.37 on Tuesday. Natera has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $288.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $231.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 78,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $17,184,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,076,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,097,181.38. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 16,530 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,132,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,500. This trade represents a 79.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,872 shares of company stock valued at $39,627,696. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Natera by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 207,800 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $56,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Further Reading

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