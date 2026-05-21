Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 2,739 Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $359,904.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 81,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,726,313.40. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 627 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $91,335.09.

On Friday, May 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $8,761,815.20.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total value of $3,615,577.68.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 10,777 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $1,565,359.25.

On Friday, February 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $533,735.40.

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Airbnb Stock Down 1.0%

ABNB stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,173,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,561. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $147.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average is $129.76.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Airbnb's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company's stock worth $4,649,814,000 after purchasing an additional 649,323 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,694,408 shares of the company's stock worth $2,537,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,076,465 shares of the company's stock worth $1,368,338,000 after acquiring an additional 47,966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762,784 shares of the company's stock worth $917,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,073,947 shares of the company's stock worth $824,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216,455 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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