Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.14 and traded as low as $97.96. Nathan's Famous shares last traded at $98.18, with a volume of 21,337 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Nathan's Famous in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nathan's Famous currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on NATH

Nathan's Famous Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $401.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.27. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.14.

Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan's Famous had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 179.01%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter.

Nathan's Famous Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Nathan's Famous's dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan's Famous

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan's Famous in the first quarter valued at $2,438,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Nathan's Famous during the first quarter worth about $5,435,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in Nathan's Famous in the first quarter worth about $4,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nathan's Famous by 8.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,356 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Nathan's Famous by 109.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,458 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan's Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous Inc is a quick-service restaurant company known for its signature all-beef hot dogs and classic American fast-food offerings. The company operates and franchises a network of dining outlets under the Nathan's Famous brand, serving items such as hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries and specialty sides. In addition to its restaurant business, Nathan's Famous markets frozen and refrigerated products to retail and foodservice customers across North America.

The company traces its origins to 1916, when founder Nathan Handwerker opened a modest walk-up stand on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

Further Reading

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