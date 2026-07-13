National Bank Financial Cuts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$207.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$272.00 to C$207.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$334.00 to C$305.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$375.00 to C$372.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$345.00 to C$315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on WSP Global from C$286.00 to C$281.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$308.00 to C$307.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$303.25.

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WSP Global Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WSP stock traded down C$0.52 on Monday, reaching C$172.31. The company had a trading volume of 246,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04. The stock has a market cap of C$23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$188.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$221.15. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$170.50 and a 12 month high of C$291.46.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter. WSP Global had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pascale Sourisse purchased 364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$172.02 per share, with a total value of C$62,615.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 888 shares in the company, valued at C$152,753.76. This represents a 69.47% increase in their position. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

Further Reading

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