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National Bank Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
iA Financial logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial raised its price target on iA Financial from C$179 to C$205 while keeping a “sector perform” rating, implying only modest upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts remain mixed but generally cautious: the stock’s overall consensus rating is Hold, with an average price target of C$188.72 across analysts.
  • iA Financial’s shares were trading down 0.9% at C$203.99, near the top of its 52-week range, after reporting quarterly EPS of C$3.25 and revenue of C$2.74 billion.
  • Interested in iA Financial? Here are five stocks we like better.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$179.00 to C$205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the company's previous close.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on iA Financial from C$173.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$180.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotia reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$183.00 to C$168.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$168.00 to C$198.52 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of iA Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, iA Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$188.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IAG

iA Financial Trading Down 0.9%

iA Financial stock traded down C$1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$203.99. The stock had a trading volume of 170,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The firm has a market cap of C$18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$133.36 and a 52-week high of C$213.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$187.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$172.53.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$3.25 EPS for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.87%.The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pierre Miron sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.90, for a total value of C$2,623,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$857,010. The trade was a 75.38% decrease in their position. Also, insider Alain Bergeron sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.40, for a total transaction of C$136,780.00. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,156,765 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares). To learn more about iA Financial Group, you can sign up for our newsletter on our website at ia.ca. iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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