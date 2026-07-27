National Bank Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$6.00 price target on Fiera Capital and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Moderate Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$4.89.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSZ

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Fiera Capital stock traded up C$0.23 on Monday, reaching C$4.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 203,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,114. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 21.93. The company has a market cap of C$518.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.59 and a twelve month high of C$7.02.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.98%.The business had revenue of C$153.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus on Canada. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

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