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National Bank Financial Increases Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial raised its price target on Choice Properties to C$16.50 (from C$16.00) with a "sector perform" rating, and several other brokerages also lifted targets—MarketBeat's consensus target is C$16.50 with a consensus rating of Hold.
  • The stock traded at C$15.46 (below the consensus target) with elevated volume, and the company shows high leverage (debt-to-equity ~249.7) and a negative P/E (-181.9), highlighting financial risk despite a C$11.19 billion market cap.
  • Choice Properties' portfolio is largely supermarket-anchored retail across Canada and generates the majority of rent from its principal tenant, Loblaw Companies, concentrating tenant exposure.
  • Interested in Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst? Here are five stocks we like better.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. National Bank Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the company's previous close.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

CHP.UN stock traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.46. 602,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.22. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.09 and a 12 month high of C$16.51.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$355.66 million for the quarter. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 44.96%.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company's portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. Choice Properties generate the majority of revenue from leasing properties to its tenants. The company's principal tenant, the large-format retailer Loblaw Companies, contributes the vast majority of the total rent.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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