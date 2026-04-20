National Bank Financial Increases Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. National Bank Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the company's previous close.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

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Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

CHP.UN stock traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.46. 602,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.22. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.09 and a 12 month high of C$16.51.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$355.66 million for the quarter. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 44.96%.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company's portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. Choice Properties generate the majority of revenue from leasing properties to its tenants. The company's principal tenant, the large-format retailer Loblaw Companies, contributes the vast majority of the total rent.

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