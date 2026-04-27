National Bank Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Price

CGI (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.43% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Desjardins decreased their price target on CGI from C$157.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on CGI from C$132.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CGI from C$165.00 to C$150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$141.60.

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CGI Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of TSE:GIB.A traded up C$1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$100.38. The company had a trading volume of 219,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,893. The stock has a market cap of C$21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.09. CGI has a one year low of C$95.84 and a one year high of C$152.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CGI had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 11.51%.The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 8.3679245 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results.

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