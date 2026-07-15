National Bank Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock's previous close.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised Thomson Reuters to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotia dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$156.00 to C$138.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$162.33.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TRI traded up C$4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$133.77. 501,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.90. The company has a market cap of C$58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$107.91 and a 52 week high of C$291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.90 billion during the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

In other news, Director Jason Williams sold 2,864 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.18, for a total value of C$349,923.52. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.70, for a total value of C$41,824.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$140,502.50. This represents a 22.94% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 3,497 shares of company stock valued at $432,829 in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters TSX/Nasdaq: TRI powers business-critical professions with trusted AI technology built for high-stakes work. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media with products that combine highly specialized software, authoritative content, and deep domain expertise. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thomson Reuters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thomson Reuters wasn't on the list.

While Thomson Reuters currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here