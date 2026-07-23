National Bank Financial Raises Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$93.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GWO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotia boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$81.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$86.36.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GWO traded down C$0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$91.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 301,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$51.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.69.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.37 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mei Dong sold 39,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.33, for a total transaction of C$3,007,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$207,693.93. This trade represents a 93.54% decrease in their position. Also, Director Edmund Francis Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.20, for a total value of C$3,448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$757,180.80. This represents a 81.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 119,200 shares of company stock worth $9,821,888 over the last 90 days. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm's profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement. In 2020, Great-West announced it would acquire Personal Capital and MassMutual's recordkeeping business. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Great-West Lifeco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Great-West Lifeco wasn't on the list.

While Great-West Lifeco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here