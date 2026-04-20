National Bank Financial Raises Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$27.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$24.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$25.72.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of SIA traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$22.93. 102,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.92. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$16.25 and a 1-year high of C$23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.59.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.43%.The business had revenue of C$278.45 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc TSX: SIA offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

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