National Bank Financial Upgrades The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) to Strong-Buy

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: DSGX was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

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The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$100.94 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$85.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: DSGX last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$262.95 million during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 3.3498285 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Descartes Systems Group

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, insider William Chad Murphy sold 2,772 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.05, for a total transaction of C$280,110.60. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network ('GLN'). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN, leveraging technology, data and artificial intelligence ('AI') to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes.

Further Reading

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