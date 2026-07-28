National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.04 and traded as high as $161.40. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $161.31, with a volume of 12,207 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Desjardins reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on NTIOF

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.56.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada OTCMKTS: NTIOF is a full‑service Canadian financial institution headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The bank offers a broad range of products and services for personal, commercial and institutional clients, including deposit accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, small‑ and medium‑sized business banking, corporate lending, and cash management solutions.

In addition to traditional banking, National Bank provides wealth management and brokerage services through its private banking and advisory channels, and operates an investment banking and capital markets platform that delivers underwriting, advisory, trading and research services.

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