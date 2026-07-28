Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
National Bank of Canada logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • National Bank of Canada has a consensus “Hold” rating: Eight of 11 analysts recommend holding the stock, while three recommend buying it. The average 12-month price target is C$201.08, below the reported opening price of C$228.42.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed, with several firms raising price targets while maintaining neutral or hold ratings; targets now range from C$188 to C$224 among the cited updates.
  • The bank increased its quarterly dividend to C$1.32 from C$1.24, equivalent to C$5.28 annually and a 2.3% yield. Its latest quarter included C$3.23 in EPS and C$3.91 billion in revenue.
  • Five stocks we like better than National Bank of Canada.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$201.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$205.00 to C$224.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$209.00 to C$221.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$206.50 to C$203.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NA stock opened at C$228.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$217.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$196.01. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$141.46 and a one year high of C$237.13.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.91 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. National Bank of Canada's dividend payout ratio is 42.83%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

With $618 billion in assets as at April 30, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the 'Bank') is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: NA.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in National Bank of Canada Right Now?

Before you consider National Bank of Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Bank of Canada wasn't on the list.

While National Bank of Canada currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
What Elon told his top shareholders in Texas
What Elon told his top shareholders in Texas
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines