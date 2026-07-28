National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$201.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$205.00 to C$224.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$209.00 to C$221.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$206.50 to C$203.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

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National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NA stock opened at C$228.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$217.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$196.01. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$141.46 and a one year high of C$237.13.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.91 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. National Bank of Canada's dividend payout ratio is 42.83%.

About National Bank of Canada

With $618 billion in assets as at April 30, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the 'Bank') is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: NA.

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