National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 20.39%.

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National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $35.88. 20,837 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.62. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28.

National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 427.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. National Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,067 shares of the bank's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 266.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the bank's stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305 shares of the bank's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded National Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of National Bankshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Bankshares

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a Virginia-based bank holding company headquartered in Reston. Through its primary subsidiaries, National Bank of Blacksburg and The Bank of Giles and Montgomery, the company offers a full suite of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The company’s core activities include deposit-taking, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, trust and wealth management, and electronic banking platforms.

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