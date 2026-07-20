National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.3750.

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A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded National CineMedia from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings cut National CineMedia from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on National CineMedia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Insider Transactions at National CineMedia

In other news, insider Maria Vg Woods sold 12,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $45,458.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 163,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $615,120.74. The trade was a 6.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company's stock.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

National CineMedia stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $354.49 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.92 million.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. National CineMedia's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a leading U.S. out-of-home media company specializing in cinema advertising. The firm operates a proprietary network that delivers high-impact advertising content to moviegoers across a broad footprint of theaters, offering brands a targeted and immersive way to engage audiences in a captive, distraction-free environment.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, National CineMedia began as a joint venture among several major exhibition chains.

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