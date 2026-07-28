National CineMedia (NCMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $59.34 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National CineMedia Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 24,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $369.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.36. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $5.03. The business's 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. National CineMedia's dividend payout ratio is -133.33%.

Insider Transactions at National CineMedia

In related news, insider Maria Vg Woods sold 12,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $45,458.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,162 shares in the company, valued at $615,120.74. This represents a 6.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 257,375 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 77,136 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,523,889 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,288 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,712 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a leading U.S. out-of-home media company specializing in cinema advertising. The firm operates a proprietary network that delivers high-impact advertising content to moviegoers across a broad footprint of theaters, offering brands a targeted and immersive way to engage audiences in a captive, distraction-free environment.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, National CineMedia began as a joint venture among several major exhibition chains.

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